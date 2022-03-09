Cocktails In The Wild Kenya’s first edition is here

The Cocktails In The Wild first edition is happening in Kenya!

Kenya’s first edition of Cocktails In The Wild will give revelers a chance to party in the wild. It’ll be an opportunity to groove to lots of music and entertainment while enjoying outdoor cocktail festivities filled with pop-up bars. This comes after great success in Lagos, Nigeria, and Kampala, Uganda. The organizers have made sure that the cocktail experience will also include food, activities, and games to ensure a fun time with responsible drinking.

This experience is targeted at encouraging Kenyans to venture out and explore their country in a bid to grow the tourism industry in Kenya.

The most memorable parties have four key elements: great drinks, music, people, and atmosphere. Cocktails In The Wild (CITW) embodies all these elements as well as offers an interesting spin on partying, with a 2-day camping event.

For the music, deejays that are scheduled to spin the decks include Smirnoff brand ambassador from Nigeria, DJ Spinall, a multiple award-winning DJ, record producer, and songwriter from Nigeria. Superstar hitmaker and house heavyweight, Prince Kaybee, Uganda’s Izaya The composer, John Banji; the resident CITW DJ, Jo Kisila, DJ Shishi, Tawa Collective, and DJ Donnaccia. The event will also have a midnight guest performance by YCEE. Best known for his smash hit Juice with Maleek Berry, he’s the talented guy who took over dance floors with songs like Jagaban and Omo Alhaji.

Tickets are limited!