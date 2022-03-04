Cocktails in the wild scheduled for March 12th

The music, food and travel event will be Kenya’s first edition.

The first edition of Cocktails in the wild is scheduled to take place in Kenya on March 12th and 13th at Lake Naivasha. The 2-day camping excursion is aimed at encouraging Kenyans to explore and enjoy the beauty of Kenya.

The event which has had success in Nigeria and Uganda will give revellers a chance to party in the wild and groove to lots of music and entertainment while enjoying an outdoor cocktail festival complete with pop-up bars.

Nigerian rapper Ycee is set to perform at the event alongside Smirnoff Brand Ambassador from Nigeria, DJ Spinall, a multiple award-winning DJ, record producer, and songwriter from Nigeria. Superstar hitmaker and house heavyweight, Prince Kaybee, Uganda’s Izaya The composer, John Banji; the resident CITW DJ, Jo Kisila, DJ Shishi, Tawa Collective, and DJ Donnaccia.

Tickets are currently on sale for the event.