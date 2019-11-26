Coffee farmers shy away because of high cost of production

Written By: Benson Rioba
The high cost of production has seen farmers shy from coffee which has significantly hurt production.

Those in the value-chain are calling for more government subsidies to reduce the cost of production.

Last year coffee prices in the international market were at their 13-year low after a kilo traded below a dollar.

The low prices coupled with the high cost of labour and fertilizer made it hard for some coffee farmers to break even.

To address this, those in the coffee value chain are calling for government subsidies.

Lower cost of production is also backed to help drive up local consumption of high-grade coffee and create more market.

Most African nations export coffee without adding value which denies the continent jobs and income.

Inter-Africa Coffee Organization is seeking 900 million dollars from the private sector to offer farmers loans in a bid to increase coffee production.

 

