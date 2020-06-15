Coffee farmers to benefit from new KPCU deal worth Ksh 90M

Farmers who have delivered their coffee to the New Kenya Planters Cooperative Union (KPCU) will receive payment amounting to over Ksh 90million.

KPCU acting Managing Director Joel Kinyua said they have secured a buyer from the USA who has offered to buy a kilo of coffee at between six and seven Dollars.

Kinyua said that after the revival of KPCU, farmers from Kiambu, Murang’a, Nyeri and Kirinyaga have been delivering their coffee to warehouses at Kariobagi in Nairobi for milling.

He said the buyer has already paid 50 per cent of the total value of coffee noting that the remaining amount will be paid once all the coffee is shipped to America.

Speaking to KNA, Kinyua said a farmer would get between Ksh 70 and Ksh 110 per kilo depending on the quality of the coffee delivered.

New KPCU is committed to reviving the sub-sector, which for many years has not been doing well, Kinyua said.

“Farmers need to increase the production of coffee as prices have gone up,” Kinyua added.

He noted that plans are underway to rehabilitate their stores in Sagana, Meru and other places where farmers will be delivering their coffee.

“The use of our stores will minimize the upsurge in coffee theft witnessed in several factories. The revival of the Nairobi – Nanyuki railway line will also support transportation of coffee to our mills in Nairobi,” added Kinyua.

He encouraged cooperative societies to consider delivering their coffee to the new KPCU noting the union was working out ways to source for more buyers from abroad.

The New KPCU, Kinyua observed, has put in place various strategies targeting to mitigate challenges that coffee farmers have been facing for a long time.

He noted that one of the benefits the farmers will enjoy through KPCU is that they will be able to appoint representatives among themselves.

“Through the New KPCU, farmers will be at liberty to determine prices and buyers for their coffee beans. The New KPCU will assist farmers throughout the process of selling coffee,” he added.

Meanwhile, the director disclosed that New KPCU board of management now manages the Ksh 3billion Cherry Advance Fund and farmers are at liberty to apply for loans by filling the necessary forms.

“To qualify for a Cherry Advance Loan, you must be a coffee farmer because it is your coffee that will act as security. 40 per cent of coffee value per kilo goes directly to the farmer and the loan will attract a mere 3% interest,” said Kinyua.

“The loan can be given in form of farm inputs such as fertilizer which will cost not more than Ksh 2, 000 a bag and farmers can apply for the loan via the phone,” he concluded.