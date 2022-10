Kericho County governor Erick Mutai, has promised to work closely with the ministry of cooperatives to secure both local and international market for the benefit of coffee farmers. The governor was speaking during the International Coffee Day celebrations held at Kipkelion Coffee Mill in Kericho County in an event spearheaded by the Coffee Directorate. Kericho County is among the top five highest coffee production counties in Kenya.

