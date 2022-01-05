COG acknowledges timely disbursement of County funds by Treasury

The National Treasury has made tremendous effort to disburse equitable share of revenue allocated to the counties in time, the Council of Governors has said.

In a move depicting a total departure from the past where delays in disbursements were the order of the day, COG noted on Wednesday that the current financial year has seen an improvement on exchequer releases to counties.

COG Chairman Martin Wambora disclosed that prompt release of county finances has improved budget absorption and enhanced continuity of service delivery to citizens.

“As of today, the National Treasury has disbursed a total of Kshs. 140.89 billion which is 38% of the total equitable share allocation to counties,” said Wambora

He indicated that so far, all county governments have received their allocations for July, August, September and October, and 29 counties for the month of November 2021 as per the approved disbursement schedule.

With the most pressing needs already catered for, COG has urged the Treasury to fast-track the disbursement of the outstanding balance of Kshs. 42.26 billion so as to enable counties implement their other programs.

“This includes Kshs. 12.66 billion owed to 18 counties for the month of November and Kshs.29.6 billion owed to 47 counties for the month of December,” Wambora indicated