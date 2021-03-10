CoG asks President Kenyatta to ban political gatherings

The Council of Governors want President Uhuru Kenyatta to ban all political gatherings for the next 30 days in an effort to stop a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Council of Governors’ Chair who is also Embu Governor Martin Wambora says they are seeking to re-look at existing protocols with a view to contain the rising Covid-19 cases.

The caution coming after Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe warned that the country had been hit by the third wave after reporting 713 cases, the highest since November last year.

“We note that the fight against Covid-19 is being hurt by political gatherings. In this regard, the council in consultation with the Health Ministry is urging the President to ban all political gatherings for the next 30 days in order to flatten the curve,” said CoG Chairperson Martin Wambora.

Last year, President Kenyatta urged the political class to lead by example after he ordered for the suspension of all political gatherings countrywide.

Individuals wishing to hold the gatherings were directed to do so in town halls while observing all Covid-19 protocols including limiting the number of attendees.

On Covid-19 vaccines roll out, Wambora noted that counties lacked resources to cascade training and capacity building for healthcare workers.

The COG chair noted that the council was committed to lead by example to ensure that the vaccination campaign was successful.

The CoG has at the same time decried lack of funds from the national government saying that service delivery has been disrupted due to lack of funds.

Wambora said the National Treasury owes 6 counties Ksh 4.2 Billion for the month of November, Ksh 10.1 billion to 18 counties while Ksh 26 Billion in equitable share is owed to all 47 counties for the months of January and February.

The Council of Governors has appointed Governors; Mwangi wa Iria, Alex Tolgos, Anne Waiguru and Mutahi Kahiga to engage the treasury this Friday as they seek to find common ground.