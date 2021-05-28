CoG attributes devolution success to collaboration with partners

Written By: Moses Og´wono

The Council of Governors has attributed success in devolution to collaboration, coordination and support from various partners and stakeholders including development partners.

Speaking Friday at a farewell luncheon for World Bank Kenya Senior Urban Specialist, Abdu Muwonge, COG Chairman Martin Wambora said through the leadership of Abdu, the Kenya Urban Support Programme has seen over 600 projects implemented across the 47 Counties.

The COG chair further commended World Bank Kenya for being part of the devolution journey through programmes such as the Kenya Urban Support Program – KUSP which has contributed towards the achievement of the core objectives of devolution.

The KUSP, which was spearheaded by the World Bank, was recently rated as moderately satisfactory in implementation in the recently concluded midterm review by the World Bank mission.

