CoG Chair Waiguru urges Treasury to actualize drought emergency fund

The Council of Governors Chairperson, Governor Anne Waiguru has urged the National Government to fast-track the actualization of the Drought Emergency Fund and release of equitable share of revenue owed to the counties to help save lives of Kenyans facing starvation.

Waiguru says many counties hit by drought are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance before the situation gets out of hand.

She said county Governments have continued to take swift action to caution the vulnerable population against the scourge of the drought through provision of food rations, animal feeds and water.

“It is worth noting that with the drought situation in the country, Counties continue to face challenges in mobilizing local resources to adequately respond to the drought situation,” She said.

The Kirinyaga governor who spoke during flagging off of relief food to counties at Statehouse Nairobi, said delays in release of equitable share of revenue by the National Treasury to counties, was inconsistent with the dictates of the Constitution and Public Finance Management Law.

“Given the immense nature of the interventions that are necessary to save lives of our people and livestock, the Council requests the other partners to plug in the process of development of County Integrated Development Plans (CIDPs) which is ongoing to ensure co-planning and co-financing of long-lasting programmes and projects that will build resilience of communities in the affected counties and other climate related risks,” the governor said.