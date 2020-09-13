CoG Chair warns of shutdown over revenue sharing impasse

Chairman of the Council of Governors Wycliffe Oparanya has said that Counties will be forced to shut down if the Revenue Formula impasse is not resolved by the Senate.

The Kakamega Governor said that operations by the Counties will be stopped by 17th of this month.

Governor Oparanya appealed to the Senate to resolve the matter before it is too late.

He was speaking at Kima Church of God grounds in Vihiga County during a funeral service of Rt Rev Arch Bishop, Dr Byrum Makokha.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



His sentiments were also supported by ANC party leader, Musalia Mudavadi who said the issue of Revenue if not resolved in time, it shall kill the gains achieved by devolution.

On matters of corruption, he told President Uhuru Kenyatta to tighten the fight against corrupt individuals if the economy has to grow.

The ANC leader called on the maturity of politics and warned fellow politicians over politics of hatred ahead of 2022 general elections and reminded Kenyans to learn from the past and avoid that route.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa urged political leaders from western to put aside their political differences and shun divisive politics and embrace development.

Meanwhile COTU Secretary General, Francis Atwoli has reiterated that ANC party leader remains Luhya spokespersons unless otherwise but warned that he should not sit at the fence for too long.