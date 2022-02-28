CoG claims credit for low COVID-19 numbers reported

The Council of Governors now claims credit for the low COVID-19 numbers being reported in the country.

The Governors said the use of technology and adoption of health innovation helped Counties to successfully deal with patient treatment, screening as well as contact tracin

Kenya reported the first case of the novel Coronavirus in March 2020, and amid the uncertainty, scientists both at the National and County level worked round the clock to seek a solution to a disease that had even claimed the lives of top health specialists in the country.

Two years into the pandemic, the Council of Governors launched a consortium, showcasing the success stories and best practices adopted by Counties on COVID-19 response.

In preparation for the rising incidents of positive COVID-19 cases, Machakos County, for instance, converted its stadium, the Kenyatta stadium into a temporary hospital for mass testing and isolation to treat mild and moderate COVID-19 infections.

while in April 2021, Kericho County adopted the use of radiology to test COVID-19 and initiate treatment on time.

The Council of Governors now wants the health care sector to make use of telemedicine in order to achieve universal healthcare for all, saying the technique has worked in the case of the COVID-19 pandemic response.