CoG decries lack of Covid-19 testing kits

County Governments have decried the lack of testing kits in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

In a statement on Wednesday, Chairman Health Committee, Council of Governors Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o noted that testing of Covid-19 across all Counties had slowed down due to lack of testing kits which County Governments have no control over the increasing number of infections.

The Council of Governors urged the Ministry of Health to avail rapid testing kits (antigens) and PCR COVID-19 testing equipment to all Counties to stem the spread of the virus.

“As County Governments, we have engaged the Ministry of Health to avail testing kits to the Counties to ensure proper documentation of the magnitude of the disease within the communities and proper reporting of the factual situation which will then lead to proper response measures,” said the Kisumu Governor.

On the status of bed capacity in 38 counties, Governor Nyong’o pointed out that there were a total of 7,751 beds in 142 isolation centers out of which 6,890 beds are available for patients, 375 beds in the ICU out of which 321 beds are available for new patients and a total of 167 beds in the HDU out of which 107 beds are available for new patients.

Nyong’o said total of 874,932 doses have been received out of which 642,751 doses have been administered as follows; Healthcare workers 136,084, Security personnel 52,603, Teachers 97,786 and Others 356,278.

“We note with concern that there is low uptake of the Covid-19 vaccine by the target population in phase 1. Therefore as County Governments we shall enhance advocacy measures to increase public confidence on the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine,” he added.

The Chairman of Health Committee said the National Treasury had disbursed Ksh 10.6 Billion to County Governments with the current outstanding amount owed to County Governments’ stands at Ksh 83 Billion.