COG decries recurrent expenditure cuts by CRA

The Council of Governors has decried a Ksh 398 million reduction in the proposed recurrent expenditure budget ceilings for the next financial year by the Commission on Revenue Collection.

With the next financial year expected to begin in June next year just two months to the general election, the Council of Governors met Monday to deliberate on the future of devolution pre and post-election.

“We note that the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) made a presentation on the draft recurrent expenditure Budget Ceilings for the Financial Year 2022/23 during a stakeholder engagement workshop held on 7th December 2021,” COG Chairperson Martin Wambora said.

“CRA has set the recurrent expenditure budget ceilings for the FY 2022/23 at Kshs. 61,965,331,620 which is a reduction from FY 2021/22 recurrent expenditure budget ceilings amounting to Kshs. 62,364,247,754,” he added.

The Council accused CRA of ignoring the uniqueness of different County Governments as well as the fact that new administrations and MCA’s will need induction after the next year’s general election in August.

“This is so despite the fact that induction is a key component for onboarding of the new County leadership to ensure that there is a seamless transition,” Wambora said.

With new administrations coming to the counties after the elections, the governors faulted CRA for imposing the ceilings even without considering the induction cost for new MCA’s.

The Governors have also accused the Ministry of Health of operating in secrecy in the presentation of a proposal to borrow a loan from Mizuho Bank for the upgrade of 20 maternity and newborn facilities in 12 counties.

This even as the council revealed that it would not support punitive covid-19 containment measures in light of the increased infections as they would cripple the economy.