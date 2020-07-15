The Council of Governors now wants the insurance package recommended by President Uhuru Kenyatta actualized to support families of healthcare workers.

COG Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya says the package should benefit the families of the four health workers who have passed on as well as those at the front line in the fight against COVID 19.

The Council further expressed concern on the rising numbers of positive cases after cessation on movement was lifted saying the statistics are worrying.

Oparanya has therefore hinted that Counties in consultation with the President will not hesitate to seek a lockdown for affected Counties if the situation deteriorates.

He condemned the ignorance portrayed by Kenyans especially those partying in bars saying individuals must take personal responsibility in the fight against COVID 19.

Oparanya says Counties are fully prepared in the fight revealing that a total of 271 isolation centers with a 12,034 beds have been set up.

He said there are 447 ICU beds as well as 437 ventilators dedicated to the fight against COVID 19.

Oparanya said the withdrawal of ambulance services in most Counties by the Ministry of Health is a major setback as it will derail the movement of patients with COVID 19.

Cumulatively Counties have trained a total of 23,280 healthcare workers as well as 64,283 community health volunteers.

The Council of Governors says Counties will continue to provide the necessary assistance to residents to ensure they are fully protected even as Oparanya called on them to shun careless behavior that could expose them to the virus

