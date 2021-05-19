CoG decries shortage of resources to fight Covid

The council of governors has decried shortage of resources within the devolved units towards the war on Covid-19, raging floods and drought calamities that have continued to haunt Kenyans in various parts of the country.

CoG through its chairman Martin Wambora is now calling on the national treasury to fast-track the release of equitable share of revenue funds to counties to help in service delivery to deserving Kenyans as many parts continue to bear the brunt.

“It is one month to the end of the financial year and county governments are yet to receive their full disbursement of equitable share of revenue. This has continued to derail response measures towards pandemic, drought and floods in various parts of the country,” said Wambora.

According to the governor’s council, the national treasury has so far disbursed a total of Ksh 8.8 Billion to county governments with the current outstanding amount owed to county governments being Ksh 82 Billion.

According to latest CoG data, Nairobi City County owes Ksh 3.9 billion as arrears for Month of February.

A total of Ksh 25 billion is owed to the 47 counties for the month of March, Ksh 28 billion owed to 47 counties for month of April and Ksh 25 billion owed to the counties for month of May.

Speaking in Mombasa, Wambora stated that sections of populations continue to suffer from great havoc caused by the ongoing floods while the treasury has delayed the release of funds to cushion vulnerable Kenyans.

“Some counties like Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado, Siaya, Kiambu, Kisumu, Migori and Tanariver are the most affected by the said calamities. This has led to displacement of people in these areas and disruption of livelihoods,”Wambora said.