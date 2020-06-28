CoG expresses concern on rising cases of impeachments

The Council of Governors has called on MCAs to focus their energies in the fight against COVID 19 instead of impeachments.

Council Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya said it’s unfortunate that while the Country is untied against the virus, MCAs in some Counties have resulted into intimidating Governors and threatening them with impeachment.

Addressing a section of leaders from the larger Western region in kakamega said the current trend of impeachment attempts in various Counties will not help in the fight against the pandemic.

He added that whereas is in their mandate to oversight the executive, MCAs should support Governors as they execute their mandates instead of harassing them.

He revealed that a total of 6 impeachment motions are looming a trend he said will defeat development and destabilize the fight against Corona.

Oparanya spoke just a day after Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru was acquitted by the Senate Select committee investigating her impeachment.

In its report, the committee dismissed the charges levelled against her saying they don’t meet the threshold to remove a Governor from office.

The Committee however called on the Governor and the MCA’s to end their wars and agree on how to work for the people of Kirinyaga.

Oparanya’s concerns could also be informed by the attempt to impeachment of Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu.

In an advert, the Assembly had given residents until Friday last week to present their views regarding the impeachment motion which has already been presented to the speaker by Majority Leader in the Assembly Peter Kilonzo.

Oparanya says the Council will converge this week to chart the way forward on how to avoid the rampant trend of impeachment.

