CoG fault National Treasury move to delay County funds

The Council of Governors has faulted the move by the National Treasury to delay disbursement of funds to the counties.

The council is particularly opposed to attempts to withhold funding to 18 counties over pending bills.

While criticizing the move, COG chair Wycliffe Oparanya said Treasury did not take into account historical debts noting that operations in most counties will soon be brought to a halt.

Operations and service delivery are said to be at their lowest in the counties due to financial constraints.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



According to the Council of Governors chair Wycliffe Oparanya, there is a deliberate effort to financially frustrate devolved units.

This coming at a time close to 15 acres of degraded land in Nandi, Kakamega and Vihiga counties was earmarked for rehabilitation through a sustainable land management program.

Forest Conservationists are optimistic the initiative will encourage planting of more indigenous trees in the woodlands which is good for the recovery.

Meanwhile, West Pokot Governor Prof John Lonyangapuo is the latest to cry foul saying some of the bills belonged to the previous regimes.

The outspoken Lonyangapuo now says operations in his county have come to an abrupt halt.

West Pokot is among the counties suffering cash crunch after the national government blocked disbursement of funds to the county over failure to settle pending bills.

Governor Lonyangapuo however defended his County saying there was no proper inquiry on the status of the projects leading to the accrued debts.

According to Lonyangapuo the previous regime was unable to complete some projects, while others were done in a shoddy way, further accusing his predecessor of alleged inflation of figures.

Lonyangapuo outlined a number of projects that contractors are yet to work on, vowing not to make any payment unless the proposed projects are completed.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is on record issuing a directive that County Governments clear pending bills to contractors and suppliers to improve government’s performance and avoid exposing contractors to auction due to un-serviced loans.