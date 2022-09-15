CoG induction conference of new Governors, deputies begins in Mombasa

The Council of Governors (CoG) is holding a three-day induction conference of newly elected County Governors and Deputy Governors in Mombasa.

The forum will be officially opened by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and is scheduled to take place from September 15th to 18th.

CoG will aim to enlighten Governors on the history of devolution in Kenya and the policy and legislative environment for devolution.

During the conference, Governors and Deputy Governors will be taken through Inter-governmental Relations (IGR) structures and processes to deepen their understanding on how they can effectively manage relations with National Government as well as their counterpart county governments.

Governors who have retained their seats will also use the forum to share their experiences to their new colleagues.

“The new governors and deputy governors will be taken through the challenges experienced by pioneer county governments as well as offer a perfect opportunity to remedy the wrongs and seek consultative interventions that will guarantee and secure the place of devolution in Kenya.” Part of the program indicates

The induction will also aim to educate the Governors and Deputies on the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act (PPADA) and equip the County bosses with extensive knowledge on legal and institutional framework surrounding planning, budgeting, implementation and reporting.

Former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, Kitui Governor Julius Malombe and Speaker of the Senate Amason Kingi are among the key speakers in the event.