COG protests arrest of Tana River Governor Godhana

The Council of Governors has condemned the arrest of Tana River Governor Dhadho Godhana, asserting that the action undermines the Governor’s rights.

The Council emphasizes that Governors are elected leaders and that such actions should follow legal and formal protocols.

“The circumstances surrounding his arrest occurring at his residence and carried out by DCI Officers raise significant questions about the legality and appropriateness of the arrest,” says Ahmed Abdullahi, the COG Chairperson

Abdullahi insists that if the DCI required the Governor’s presence for questioning, a request should have been communicated through formal channels to ensure adherence to established protocols.

The new COG chair argues that existing National Government structures, such as County Commanders’ offices, offer a more appropriate means for summoning Governors, thereby preserving the integrity of their roles in governance.

He stated that the Council will engage with the Ministry of Interior to establish better collaborative measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Governor Godhana was arrested alongside Galole MP Said Hiribae in connection with ongoing inter-clan clashes in the county.