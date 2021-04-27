COG raises red flag on growing demand for oxygen in some Counties

The Council of Governors has called for urgent interventions saying demand for Oxygen in the Lake region Economic bloc Counties has skyrocketed.

This even as Nakuru county increased production of Oxygen cylinders supply from 40 cylinders per day to 120 per day.

The Council of Governors say Counties with high production of gas cylinders will be required to help those in need.

COG has also warned that recklessness among Kenyans is to blame for the high number of positive COVID-19cases in the County.

Speaking after receiving PPEs donations worth Ksh 100 Million from development partners to support frontline health workers, COG Chairman Martin Wambora said, the rising demand for Oxygen supply in the Country has really affected Counties most of which don’t have the capacity to meet the need.

He further revealed that demand for the COVID-19 vaccine has increased saying the Kenyans are now more informed than before.

The demand comes even as the Country reveled that those who got their first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine will have to wait longer due tot the situation in India where demand for the vaccine has outweighed the supply.

According to the COG, the number of gender based violence cases has gone up during the pandemic with some Counties such as West Pokot, Makueni, Migori, Vihiga, Bungoma and Meru responding by setting up rescue centers for women and girls.