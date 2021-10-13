COG scoffs at CRA over proposed revenues to counties

The Council of Governors (COG) has rejected the proposal by the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) recommending scaling down of monies meant for counties in the next financial year.

The Council’s Committee on Finance, Planning, and Economic Affairs says Dr. Jane Kiringai-led commission’s proposal does not reflect and is not commensurate to the country’s growth in revenue this year.

According to the committee, the country was well on course to realize an estimated Kshs. 2.147 trillion, from the current FY 2021/22 which stands at Kshs. 1.80 7 trillion.

CRA on the other hand had recommended a non- increment to the County Equitable Share which currently stands at Kshs. 370 billion citing a number of reasons including slow economic growth, constrained fiscal framework, Need to contain the public debt and; the need to finance and provide security for the 2022 elections.

“The equitable allocation of revenue for the FY 2022/2023 to the County Governments should not be negatively affected by the factors enumerated by CRA,” COG said in a statement Wednesday

The Governor Nderitu Mureithi-led committee does not understand how CRA made a decision to reduce monies to counties even though previous practice dictates that any revenue shortfall is usually borne by the National Government.

“In view of the Country’s economic situation, there is a need for economic stimulation as a measure to spur economic recovery and growth. This will only be achieved through increased resources to County Governments.” Gov Mureithi wrote.

The committee now wants CRA to quickly review its proposals for the equitable share of revenue for the FY 2022/2023 and increase the allocation to County Governments.

‘We would like to reiterate the proposals contained in the Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill, 2020 which recommends that counties be allocated not less than 35 percent of all the revenue collected by the National Government through amendments to article 203 (2) of the Constitution.” They said

“Indeed, the bill had a lot of goodwill as it was passed in both houses of Parliament and in 45 out of the 47 County Assemblies.” The county governors added