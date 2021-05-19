CoG: Senate ignored court orders during Wajir Governor impeachment

The Council of Governors (CoG) has accused the Senate of deliberately ignoring Court orders in the impeachment of Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi.

CoG says the impeachment process was in violation of court orders that barred both the County Assembly and the Senate from debating the impeachment motion.

CoG chairman Martin Wambora said the impeachment was politically motivated saying it was the reason why the Deputy Governor was hurriedly sworn in.

He says the there will be a full council meeting will on Friday May 21 to deliberate on the matter.

“On the face of it, the impeachment process appears to be political witch hunt, a vice that should not be allowed to disrupt governance, we cannot continue to see impeachments that are not within the law,” Wambora said.

Ahmed Mukhtar was sworn in as Wajir Governor on Tuesday after Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka gazetted the impeachment of Mohammed Abdi.

Mukhtar, 31, was sworn in by High Court Judge Said Chitembwe in a brief ceremony held at the county headquarters in Wajir town.

“The senate has lowered the standard of proof and threshold on impeachment matters thus exposing the Counties to political upheavals, we are going to hold a serious council meeting Friday this week to debate on this matter,” Wambora said.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho said impeachments on Governors have become a norm and are done in total disregard of the thresholds that are in place.

During the impeachment session that ended minutes after 9 pm on Monday, 25 senators voted in favour of the motion to impeach Abdi while 2 legislators voted against the motion while four abstained.