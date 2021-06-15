CoG threatens to halt operations due to lack of funds

The Council of Governors says all County Governments will halt operations next week if the National Treasury fails to disburse the remaining Ksh 102 billion by this Friday for the current financial year ending this month.

The Council chair Martin Wambora says key operations such as health provision have hugely been affected by the delay in release of the funds and more functions face threat of total collapse

In a press briefing in Nairobi COG chair Martin Wambora accused the Treasury of violating the law in delaying funds meant for counties with some going as late as 2019-2020 financial year.

With only two weeks into the next financial year council of governors wants the treasury to release the remaining funds claiming counties want to settle pending bills as well as plan for county operations ahead of the release of 2021-2022 county funds expected from September this year.

In a statement last week, the CoG Chairman called upon the National Treasury to expedite the release of the funds noting operations were grinding to a halt.

He noted that Counties would slow down the implementation of development projects and the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

Governor Wambora also said that the delayed disbursement of cash would lead to further accumulation of pending bills and delayed payment of salaries to all County staff.

County Governments were allocated Ksh. 370 Billion in this year’s budget, an increase from Ksh 353.2 Billion they were allocated in the previous financial year.

In addition to this figure, Treasury CS Ukur Yatani disclosed that the county governments will receive Ksh 7.5 Billion as conditional allocation from the national government share of revenue and Kshs 32.3 billion from development partners.

That would bring the total for the financial 2021/2022 to Ksh 409.9 billion to counties.