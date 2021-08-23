CoG to sponsor Bill to salvage BBI proposals on County allocation

Governors will now pursue a raft of constitutional amendments through Parliament to salvage gains envisaged for counties in the Building Bridges Initiative Bill whose nullification by the High Court has since been upheld by the Appellate Court.

Through the Council of Governors, which is their umbrella body, the County Chiefs accused the courts of dwelling more on procedural issues in their ruling thereby ignoring what the Governors referred to as substantive issues.

Reeling from the decision by a majority of the Seven-Judge bench that upheld a High court decision that annulled the BBI process, the Council Governors, a key cog in the BBI Bill said the journey for the push to have increased County allocation is not yet over.

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi who chairs the Council’s Legal Affairs Committee threw a swipe at the Court of Appeal accusing it of ignoring substantive issues in the BBI bill.

Kiraitu said the Council of Governors will now sponsor a bill that seeks to amend the constitution through a parliamentary initiative calling on both houses of parliament to adopt a bipartisan approach in a bit to empower devolution.

The Council is keen to push for an increment of County allocations from a minimum of 15% to 35%.

They will also push for the amendment of article 202 to ensure that the equitable share of revenue is based on the most recent audited accounts by the Auditor General in the event the National Assembly has not approved the audited accounts.

On Article 204 on the equalization fund, Governors want an amendment to increase it by another 10 years.

The Governors also want article 207 amended to create a fund to County Assemblies to separate operations of the assembly and that of the county executive.

They are also seeking for amendments to allow for the four year moratorium for HELB loans for university students and a 7 year tax break for micro and small enterprises.