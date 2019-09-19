Cohen to be buried Monday in a private ceremony

Written By: KBC Reporter
4

The burial of the Dutch businessman Tob Cohen’s body has been pushed from Thursday to Monday.

Lawyers representing both families agreed on the burial date and venue.

Cohen’s remains will be interred at a Jewish cemetery in Nairobi in a private ceremony on Monday afternoon at 2pm.

Addressing the press Thursday, Cohen’s family lawyer Cliff Ombeta and Cohen’s widow lawyer Philip Murgor said Sarah and Cohen’s sister Gabriel will participate in the event.

The burial rites will be in accordance with Jewish rites by the concerned community leaders.

The two lawyers requested authorities to facilitate the arrangement so that the late Cohen can be accorded a dignified send off as proposed.

The body of the tycoon was found in a septic tank at his Kitusuru home.

Meanwhile, the public will have to wait a little longer for the final autopsy report on the body of the late Cohen.

This is due to a court order that bars three pathologists tasked to perform the exercise from sharing details of their findings outside court.

 

 

