Cohen’s family files petition seeking removal of DPP from office

The family of the late Dutch businessman Tob Cohen has filed a petition at the Public Service Commission seeking the removal from office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji that they say is mishandling the murder case of their kin.

The family claims the DPP is interfering with investigations further accusing him of protecting people perceived as influential from prosecution.

Through their lawyers the family of the late businessman Tob Cohen now wants the Public Service Commission to eject from office the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji on claims he lacks all requisite experience as provided for under Article 157 (3) Constitution of Kenya, 2010.

The petitioner, Cohen’s sister Gabriel Hannan Van Straten, further claims the DPP has demonstrated abuse of power and office by restraining the Directorate of Criminal Investigations from arresting Court of Appeal Judge Kantai Ole Sankale, for his alleged involvement in the murder and cover up.

Meanwhile, the Party of National Unity has been included as an interested party in the BBI Supreme Court appeal.

This follows a petition filed on their behalf under a certificate of urgency by Saroni and Stevens Advocates.

The matter which has the Attorney General as a petitioner and David Ndii and 73 others as respondents will be mentioned virtually on October 21 before the Deputy Registrar of the Supreme Court.