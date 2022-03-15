Cohorts urged to emulate first generation of public servants

The first cohort of Public Service Emerging Leaders Fellowship (PSELF) was Tuesday unveiled at the Kenya International Conference Center (KICC).

The fellows comprising 25 young women and young men is the first of its kind in Kenya and is intended to nurture young leaders recruited from diverse sectors.

The program will provide mentorship and technical training in public service for effective delivery.

Speaking during the event, Public Service Commission chairperson Ambassador Antony Muchiri said the cohorts will be taken through a rigorous academic and practical program that is contextualized to local the perspective.

President Uhuru Kenyatta in a speech read by the Head of Public Service Dr. Joseph Kinyua urged the cohorts to emulate the first generation of public servants who were driven by the desire to serve fellow Kenyans.

“Pioneer Generation of public servants was motivated by the desire to serve and make a difference in the lives of fellow Kenyans, and not the desire for personal gain; I urge you to emulate that generation,” said the President in a speech.

The fellows were competitively recruited from among young public servants who have served between six months and one year.

The ceremony was graced by former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, as the chief guest. She called for support of the program noting that the youth are the future for the continent.

She urged the fellows to take advantage of the many professional development opportunities that the program offers.

” Let us as Africa celebrate our success and commitment of hard work and diligence that we see in our public service as we deepen our regional cooperation and integration towards aspirations of the goal set forth in our Africa agenda, for Africa that we want,” H.E Ellen.

A similar program is successfully running in Ghana.