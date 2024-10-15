Mondelēz International, the maker of the world’s top-selling cookie – Oreo – has partnered with Coca-Cola to launch a limited edition of a Coca-Cola-flavoured Oreo cookie.

The limited edition of the Oreo x Coca-Cola Sandwich cookie brings together two global brands in a “besties” campaign aimed at celebrating friendship and will be available in the Kenyan market until February 2025.

“We are excited to bring this unique collaboration between two of the world’s leading brands to Kenya.

The special bonds of friendship inspired the Oreo x Coca-Cola Sandwich cookie, and we will be celebrating “besties” across Kenya with not only a delicious cookie but also a series of engaging digital experiences aimed at celebrating friendship”, said Francis Kathoka, Country Manager, Kenya – Mondelez International.

The Limited-Edition Oreo x Coca-Cola Sandwich Cookie boasts the brand’s signature chocolate base cakes paired with a Coca-Cola taste that fans know and love, perfectly embodying the essence of both iconic brands.

The product has both the Oreo logo and the Coca-Cola logo embossed, stuffed with a smooth, white-coloured crème, and studded with red edible glitter.

In addition to the delectable cookie, the launch will feature fun digital experiences designed to enhance the joy of friendship.

In partnership with Spotify, Oreo is introducing the ‘Bestie Mode Digital Experience,’ an exclusive interactive platform where friends can merge their music tastes and enjoy curated playlists together.

“By simply scanning a QR code on the Oreo Limited Edition pack, fans can enter their details, follow a few easy steps, and sync their music preferences with their best buddies,” adds Francis.

The limited-edition Oreo x Coca-Cola Sandwich cookie will be available in leading supermarkets across Kenya.