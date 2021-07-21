Col. (Rtd) Saeed before IEBC panel for commissioner interviews

The oral interviews to fill four vacant positions at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) entered the second last day Wednesday with Col. (Rtd) Saeed Khamees Saeed facing the selection panel at KICC.

Col. (Rtd) Saeed, who previously served as a Naval Officer in the Kenya Armed Forces, hails from Mombasa County.

He committed to ensuring that polling stations remain out of bounds for state officers to ensure a level playing field for all candidates.

He also said he will encourage the commission to hold talks with politicians to come up with ways of ensuring that there are minimal or no security risks during elections.

Col. (Rtd) Saeed said if successful, he will ensure early inter-agency collaboration and no interference of poll officials in monitoring elections. On how to solve poll irregularities, Saeed maintained the need to follow the law in addressing grievances.

The 2nd Candidate to be interviewed was Dr. Salim Ndemo.

Ndemo a former Public Service Commissioner, is from Kisii County and has served in the public service in various capacities.

Also scheduled to appear before the Selection Panel is Ms. Sellestine Mbii-Kiuluku.

The panel’s chairperson Dr Elizabeth Muli said the process will run up to July 22nd.