Collaborative playlists are helping people stay connected in the pandemic

With Collaborative playlists, friends can add, remove, and reorder tracks.

Over the past one and a half years, music and podcasts have brought people together in new ways. In September last year, music sharing platform Spotify gave collaborative playlists a whole new look and feel so that around the world can continue feeling close to their friends and loved ones through the power of music and podcasts, even from great distances.

With collaborative playlists, people can swap podcast recommendations, share their latest music discoveries, and build the perfect playlists with loved ones. Over the past three months, Kenya has seen a 40% increase in collaborative playlist plays. The top 3 most popular tracks in group sessions in Kenya were Baby Bumblebee by Julie Gardner, Butter by BTS and Niko Sawa by Bien and Nviiri.

Features such as collaborative playlists and group sessions aid music discovery, a key imperative for Spotify. As Spotify’s presence and popularity continues to grow across Africa, audiences are continuing to uncover and explore the many features on offer that can only amplify their listening experience.