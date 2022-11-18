Collapsed building: 3 Nairobi County employees suspended

Nairobi County Government has temporarily suspended three employees for negligence in relation to a building that collapsed in Kasarani three days ago.

The three Senior Superintendent of Building Michael Agoya, Kasarani Sub-County enforcement officer Catherine Wairimu, and Chief Superintendent Building Beatrice Kimathi have been sent home pending further investigations.

The County has given them ten days to respond failure to which further stern disciplinary action will be taken against them.

The County has also forwarded their names to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for further investigations.

Governor Sakaja Johnson said, “If I find any officer from Nairobi County culpable, for allowing construction of non-compliant developments to continue they will not only go home but they will also be prosecuted. The developer of the building in Kasarani is responsible for the deaths. We will work with the DCI to hold him accountable. He did not have permits from the County and has continuously ignored enforcement notices to stop the construction, this kind of impunity must stop.”

Preliminary investigations have confirmed the building had no statutory approvals from Nairobi City County nor from National Construction Authority (NCA).

The developer had in the past ignored noncompliance notices with the latest being issued on the morning of the incident, Tuesday 15th November.

NCA closed the construction site the same morning marking it dangerous and hazardous, however, the owner ignored the notice and reopened the site later in the day.

Three people have so far been confirmed dead and the search for survivors continues.

Governor Sakaja has reconstituted the Urban Planning Technical Committee (UPTC) which was initiated in 2009 to succeed the Town Planning & Works Committee.

It comprises Brenda Nyawara from Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK), Eng. Jane Mutulili from the Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK), Eng. Christine Ogut from The Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK), Dr. Abdulmalik Tuesday Gichuki from the Kenya Alliance of Resident Association (KARA), Racheal Kisiangani from the Kenya Institute of Planners (KIP), Stanley Karaya Kimani from the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) and Margaret Njuki from National Environment Management Authority (NEMA)

The multi-sectoral Committee is constituted to facilitate the evaluation and consideration of applications for development permission submitted to the planning authority and will meet twice a month.