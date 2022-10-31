Collection of views on CBC to commence Tuesday

Kenyans from all the 47 Counties will have an opportunity to give their views on the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) starting tomorrow (Tuesday).

The 49-member team taskforce appointed by President William Ruto in September is expected to collect views from members of the public and various stakeholders.

The Head of State granted the committee powers to invite and consider views from sector stakeholders and members of the public hold such a number of meetings in the places and at such times as it shall consider necessary for the proper discharge of its functions, and regulate its own procedure.

The views collection will start on Tuesday, November 1 and scheduled to end on Friday, November 11, 2022. The exercise will be conducted between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm on the respective days.

Chaired by Professor Raphael Munavu, the taskforce was mandated to evaluate the country’s education system and recommend an appropriate structure to implement the Competency Based Curriculum.

Other appointees include; the University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor Prof. Gitahi Kiama, Kenya University VC Prof. Paul Wainaina (Prof.) and Peter Mokaya Tabichi, the 2019 Global Teacher Prize winner.

It will also review and recommend equitable access to education especially for those facing social, economic and geographic marginalization, vulnerable populations, children and persons with special needs.

The working party is also expected to furnish the Head of State with a progress report every two months from the date and a final report at the end of term.

The taskforce will also recommend a framework of operationalizing the National Open University of Kenya and a framework on Open, Distance and E-line learning (ODEL); (d) to make recommendations for streamlining continuity in TVET and university education transition.