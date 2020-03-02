Steve Harvey is impressed with Collins Omondi’s art

By Vinta Njeri

A Kenyan pencil artist has caught the attention of American comedian, businessman and TV host Steve Harvey, after drawing his portrait.

Collins Omondi is well-known for drawing the portraits of President Uhuru Kenyatta, US actor, and director Tyler Perry and South Sudanese President Salva Kiir.

He first caught the attention of Larry Asego and Felix Odiwour aka Jalang’o after creating a pencil drawing of the popular US Comedian, Steve Harvey, and sharing it on twitter with the caption:

“Pencil drawing in progress of Steve Harvey by me, with love from Kenya. Help me tag him so he can see it”.

Larry Asego retweeted the drawing and Jalango shared it on his Instagram. Additionally, Jalango went ahead to challenge his followers to make 1,000 comments on the post. The overwhelming social media response from Kenyans caught the attention of Steve Harvey, who responded with a message,

“Now I’m looking for you it would be my honour to have this …. what size is it and I’ll be in Joburg and Botswana soon let’s hook up then,” he tweeted.

Now I’m looking for you it would be my honor to have this …. what size is it and I’ll be in Joburgh and Botswana soon let’s hook up then https://t.co/GXKbR1fTgM — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) March 1, 2020

Steve Harvey, who has hosted several popular shows including The Steve Harvey Morning Show, Family Feud, Little Big Shots, The Steve Harvey show and Miss Universe showed his love for the Kenyan artist on twitter.

“Everyone has a God-given gift. This is what following your gift looks like, just incredible.”

Collins Omondi astounded by Harvey’s response requested the American TV personality to visit Kenya during his tour.

“Thank you so much, Steve, and God bless you …! I am actually in Nairobi, Kenya not so far from Jo’Burg or Botswana. If possible, I would be proud to invite you over to Kenya for a Safari to experience #MagicalKenya as I present this portrait! How do I reach you?”

The 6-time Day-time Emmy Award Winner is set to tour South Africa and Botswana later this year.

