Collo to host unplugged session in celebration of 20 years in music industry

Celebrated hip-hop and lyrical sensation, COLLO, is set to mark two decades in the music industry with a special online unplugged session dubbed #ColloUnplugged which is scheduled for this Saturday, December 16, 2023 from 6.00pm.

Streaming exclusively on COLLO’s official platforms, the legendary rapper will take fans on a nostalgic journey, performing hits that have defined his career.

COLLO first gained prominence in the industry with the award-winning group, Kleptomaniax, before venturing into a successful solo career and collaborations with other renowned artists. His chart-toppers include hits like “Hii Ngoma” with Nikki, “Party Don’t Stop” with Camp Mulla, and “Bazokizo” with Bruz Newton.

Gearing for the upcoming unplugged show, COLLO, often hailed as the “king wa rap,” expressed, “I’m hosting this to celebrate, reflect, and revisit the incredible journey with COLLO. It’s a season to appreciate all that God has done through people for me. These 20 years have been a spectacular milestone, but what’s next?”

COLLO further emphasized his commitment to delivering a quality experience in music and entertainment for his fans. Beyond his musical accomplishments, COLLO has found success in various media and entertainment sectors, including roles as a radio and TV presenter and copywriting in advertising.

Anticipating the unplugged session, COLLO hinted at surprise performances, taking audiences on a journey back in time to experience the unique “Collo-bration.” Fans are encouraged to tune in on any of his platforms, including @collo.africa on YouTube, @justcollo_ on TikTok, and @just_collo on Instagram for an unforgettable musical experience.