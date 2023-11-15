Colonialism: Mudavadi challenges African leaders to seek justice

Kenya has affirmed its support for efforts to establish a sustainable action plan for reparatory justice process for victims of historical and colonial injustices in the spirit of a united Africa.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi has urged African countries to set up legal and moral grounds for reparations, saying the continent should explore different models of reparatory justice to ensure timely compensations.

He made the remarks even as he called for unity among Africans, people of African descent in the diaspora and other stakeholders through the establishment of African-Caribbean Joint Mechanism on reparatory justice.

“As a people of African descent, we now have an inordinate opportunity to collectively craft effective strategies for building a united front through strengthening collaboration amongst African nations, the Africans in diaspora and other key stakeholders to advance the course for justice and reparations for Africans that is long overdue” Mudavadi told the African Reparations Conference in Accra Ghana, where he is representing President William Ruto.

“I call upon each of us to cast our minds and hearts to the African men and women who in their numbers were seized from their homes and nations to endure most vicious and dehumanizing conditions. They toiled in plantations and factories, wilted and died, to enrich the captors and their criminal associates” added Mudavadi.

The Conference being attended by African heads of State and Government is aimed at providing an opportunity to reflect on the many milestones that African Nations have achieved together and collectively in confronting the servitude of colonial subjugation and racial discrimination, with a determination to reclaim our dignity as a continent the freedoms and right to shape our future as a people.

“It is worth recalling that the African descendants who left in chains or born by those heroes, have today become an inspiration to their countries of origin and indeed the entire world. In leaders like Martin Luther King, WEB Dubois, Thurgood Marshal, Jesse Jackson and many others, they produced a soaring moral and political leadership that has freed millions of the down-trodden and oppressed,” `Mudavadi told the conference.

“In our case, thousands of Kenyans were executed, many subjected to untold torture and all forms of inhuman treatment and abuse at the hands of the colonial administration and we are working to ensure justice is served to the victims.” added Mudavadi.

Mudavadi urged African leaders to underscore that as no amount of money would heal the atrocities committed against the African people, it is time legal and moral grounds are set up for reparations through exploring different models of reparatory justice to ensure the timely compensation.

“I therefore make a clarion call on our academia to help us dig the truth through depth research. This will aid us in moving away from calibrated literature that perpetuates untruth,” said Mudavadi.

Mudavadi said Kenya on her part welcomes the establishment of and African Committee of Experts on Reparations for the purpose of developing a Common African position on reparations.

“Kenya avails itself to offer its expertise to ensure sustainable reparatory justice. In the spirit of togetherness, I urge all of us, that we work, invest, develop, and deal with global challenges together as one people. We must strive to speak in one voice because together, we are strong and weak when divided.” he said.

The conference was officially inaugurated by the Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

