Columbia Africa banks on preventive healthcare to grow market share

The Nairobi-based healthcare services provider Columbia Africa has opened its second medical facility in the Lavington area, after its inaugural outlet in 2016 in Parklands as part of its growth strategy to tap into the growing demand for quality and affordable medical services aimed at the Kenyan residents.

Dr. John Tole, Columbia Africa Medical Advisor and Paediatrician, said the new outpatient facility which is an investment of Columbia Pacific Management Inc. will offer an array of Medical Services such as Doctors’ consultation, Family Medicine, Mother and Child Care, Dental, Optical and other Specialist Clinics.

“This center offers contemporary Endoscopy Unit for Upper GI Endoscopy and Colonoscopies at a reasonable cost. We will focus on both Preventive and Executive Health Checks that are comprehensive and scientifically designed, based on one’s age and gender at very affordable prices, all under one roof”, Dr. Tole explained

The Ksh 225 million worth investment facility has an in-house cutting-edge laboratory unit and radiology service to enable patients who seek specialized treatment abroad to heave a sigh of relief as these services will now be offered locally at global standards.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Columbia Africa Clinical Coordinator and Family Medicine Consultant, Dr. Linda Thorpe said the unit will have Family Medicine Consultants and Specialist Consultants to provide unprecedented healthcare services to the country’s growing middle-class population who are constantly seeking affordable, modern, and efficient healthcare facilities.

Studies by the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) show Non-Communicable Diseases such as cancers, diabetes and others account for 27 percent of the total deaths and over 50 percent of total hospital admissions in Kenya.

“These are worrying statistics and we believe with our international experience and technology we can address this problem by providing quality multispecialty services interlinked, with patients’ best interest in mind, to reduce the cost of healthcare and minimize the number of patients seeking medical services abroad”, Dr. Thorpe explained.

Dr. Thorpe said more than 10,000 Kenyans travel abroad annually to seek treatment for various illnesses which costs the country over Ksh10 billion annually.

There is a need to invest in modern healthcare where there is the proper diagnosis of diseases, which will save many Kenyans the costs of foreign treatment.

Columbia Africa Healthcare Limited is an investment of US-based Columbia Pacific Management.

Columbia Pacific has also invested in Columbia Asia, Columbia China, Cascade Healthcare and Columbia Pacific Communities each contribute to improving the delivery of quality healthcare in China, Malaysia, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

Remote Medical International (RMI) operates globally and provides customers with medical support services in the most isolated environments.

Columbia Pacific has in the past managed Columbia Asia which has over 30 hospitals and clinics across India, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Indonesia.