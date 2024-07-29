Come clear on Kenya Kwanza association, Raila told

ODM leader Raila Odinga has been urged to come clear on his alleged association with the Kenya Kwanza administration and stop taking Kenyans for a ride.

Machakos Deputy Governor Francis Mwangangi, said many Kenyans are held up with many questions as to how Raila was playing a cat and mouse game on the matter.

Presiding over a church service at Kariobangi AIC church in Machakos town, the deputy Governor said the former prime minister should come out clean and accept having compromised democracy contrary to his self proclaimed past ideologies.

“Whether he accepts or not it will go in history books that the ODM party leader had compromised democracy by accepting to kill opposition in his own country by accepting to go to bed with the government” he said.

He praised the remaining Azimio lieutenants of likes of Kalonzo, Wamalwa, Martha Karua and Kioni who had firmly resisted compromise by the Kenya kwanza regime to betray Kenyans.

He called upon the team to soldier on to rescue Kenyans from the current UDA/Odm, coalition government.

He said the ODM leaders were compromised by the Kenya Kwanza government to assist it in pushing Kenyans to the wall through punitive taxes.

He urged Kalonzo not to relent but lead the remaining Azimio brigade to the rescue of Kenyans from the current coalition administration.

He reminded Kenyans to exercise their voting power to MPs who supported the already withdrawn punitive finance bill when time comes.