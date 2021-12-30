Comedian Akuku Danger admitted to hospital

Reports indicate he was admitted after his lungs collapsed.

Popular Churchill show comedian Akuku Danger is in hospital after one of his lungs collapsed.

As reported by his friend Boaz Hosea on Instagram, the comedian was initially admitted to Nairobi women’s Hospital, Rongai last week and was re-admitted a few days later, after his health took a turn for the worst.

“…He has been readmitted. One of his lungs has already collapsed and is currently in the I.C.U. He is to be transferred to Nairobi West Hospital as soon as possible.” Hosea wrote on Instagram.

In his post, he also added that a deposit of KSh. 200,000 was required to facilitate the comedian’s admission to the Nairobi West Hospital.

“..but they (Nairobi Women’s) have asked for a deposit of 200K. We are appealing to friends to help us raise the amount. At the moment, the contribution Line is 0713792757.”

Friend and fellow comedian Sarah Dacha has also confirmed the news asking for prayers for Akuku.