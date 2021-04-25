Congratulations are in order for Africa’s queen of comedy.

The newest parent in town is Anne Kansiime. This has been the first pregnancy for the Ugandan comedienne, actress and entertainer. Anne’s partner and baby-daddy is Ugandan singer Abraham Tukahiirwa, alias Skylanta. The two are clearly overjoyed at becoming first-time parents.

Selassie Ataho is the baby boy’s name and Anne shared the good news on Instagram as she held the bundle of joy. “His name is Selassie Ataho. My sins have truly been forgiven”, she captioned.

Selassie already has an Instagram account that was opened 11 weeks ago. So far the account has 3,375 followers, a revelation of how Kansiime’s followers are elated for her. Anne had previously addressed her critics who had gone after her childlessness. “Some people were trying to figure out why I did not have kids with my ex-husband Gerald Ojok. So, they said that I had sold my uterus for fame. The sad thing is, even if it’s not true, there is no way you can be able to show people that your uterus is still intact,” she said.

