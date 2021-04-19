SPM will be the home of creativity.

Funnyman Eddy Butita has ventured into new business by launching a new company called Stage Presence Media (SPM). Stage Presence Media is an entertainment company that also dabbles in event management, talent management and concepts development. Taking to his social media to announce the new venture, Eddie said that SPM will be to home of creativity where creatives get to write the future.

“Kenya has exceptional Talents and Ideas that other countries in the world admire.” Eddie proclaimed. The inspiration to open the SPM doors seems to come from wanting to make valuable opportunities for Kenyan creatives. SPM had already begun working with various talent and corporatives so the company is well on its way to success.

Prior to opening SPM, the former Churchill comedian had worked a a panelist on popular show The Trend for five years. Just as he left the show last September, he promised that he had bigger thing in store and that this was just the beginning of his career in comedy.

