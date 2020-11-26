“Don’t use my name for cheap publicity stunts,” says Eric Omondi

Eric Omondi is not impressed with Dr Ezekiel Mutua’s criticism. The comedian was responding to comments the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO made while addressing the press yesterday.

The KFCB boss said, “People like Eric Omondi, you wonder what kind of madman is this. You are showing your face on videos in a way that is not appropriate and you are an adult, then call yourself king of comedy in Africa, then why don’t you respect yourself?”

Posting a short video clip of the KFCB boss’ comment Omondi responded by saying, “Dr Ezekiel Mutua. This is your last warning. This is not the way to address the PRESIDENT of an entire Continent. Stop using my name for these cheap publicity stunts…I have never understood exactly what you do for a living. You have not helped the Entertainment Industry in any way…”

Eric recently opened an entertainment studio, a major move adding to his accolades and marking his legacy. The ‘Eric Omondi’ studios are located in Lavington, Nairobi and come under Big Tyme Entertainment company, also Eric’s.

The studios will be a space for creatives including musicians, comedians actors to perform rehearse and shoot; basically all under one roof services. There will be a video studio, an audio studio, cars, an aircraft, a park… everything a performer could need!

