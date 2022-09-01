Comedian Eric Omondi set to open club

Omondi celebrated his 40th birthday recently.

Eric Omondi has announced plans to launch a club in 35 days. The comedian announced the news via his social media channels.

Speaking to his fans, Omondi said when he turned 40, he decided to channel more money into investments.

“When I turned 40 on the 9th of March, I asked myself many questions because there has been a culture of artists doing so well in their prime but later turn to begging and we want to get rid of that culture,” he said.

While urging Kenyans to support him in this new venture, he advised his peers and juniors within the entertainment sector to also invest.

“I have been in the industry for 14 years and currently I am the big brother. I am urging artists that are doing well to have investments for themselves so that they do not turn to beggars after they leave the industry,” Eric said. (SIC).

Omondi is not the first to venture into the club business. Bien of Sauti Sol also recently launched his own bar and restaurant located along Mombasa road.

The club is expected to open in 35 days.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...