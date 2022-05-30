Comedian Flaqo opens up about mental health, online hate

The comedian also revealed that Bien gave him a therapist’s number while he was down.

Popular Kenyan comedian Erastus Otieno, popularly known as Flaqo has opened up about his mental health struggles during a recent interview.

The comedian who become popular through his Mama Otis, Baba Otis, Akoth skits, says he took a break to reevaluate his mental health. He also revealed in the interview that while shooting one of the many skits for over 72 hours, he realised he was mentally exhausted even though he wasn’t sure at the time whether it was a mental health issue.

“I was shooting something for Baze and since I was playing all the characters, my brain was constantly working… I hadn’t slept for over 72 hours. I called Bien, when I remember the things I told him, I am embarrassed. It’s something I’ve had to overcome over the past one year. I needed to know how to control all these things because I learn as I go. Bien also gave me a therapist’s number…”

Additionally, he also admitted to taking a break from social media due to negativity.

“People would say things about me even when they didn’t know anything about me. Although I said I didn’t care, it actually affected me,” said Flaqo.

Through a social media manager, Flaqo has been posting previously shot content to make sure his social media pages still remain active.

Listen to the entire interview here.

