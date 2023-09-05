Kenyan stand-up comedian and one of Africa’s leading voices in comedy and entertainment, Mammito Eunice, headlined her much-awaited comedy night event, Mammito & Girlfriends.

The featured women of comedy included Justine Wanda, Ruth Nyambura, Shazz Nderitu and Ciku Waithaka – stole the show and left the audience entertained on the special comedy night at the museum.

The event attracted a distinguished audience that included fans of Mammito and her girlfriends, alongside media personalities, musicians, digital creators, industry players, comedy enthusiasts and members of the press. This successfully sold-out show is a companion of Mammito’s first self-produced music and comedy event, Mammito & Friends held every December.

Mammito is elated and thankful for the successful show. She says, “It is with honour I extend a huge appreciation to all those who championed Mammito And Girlfriends comedy event. I have so much admiration for my girls – especially for standing with me. We had a great show. For those who attended, the laughter, grace and positive energy of everyone brought a lasting memory of the evening. Seeing how much our performances brought you joy and the unwavering support has really warmed up my heart,” adding, “Can’t wait to share with you details on our Dec show – check my social media accounts.”

Mammito & Girlfriends event attracted the support of reputable brands; Red Bull Kenya, KBL Gilbey’s and Across Media Solutions company by Daniel ‘Churchill’ Ndambuki. Their collaboration greatly contributed to the success of the comedy night event.