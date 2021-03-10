Kenyans were happy to see their flag in Coming 2 America

Amazon‘s Coming 2 America is the No. 1 opening weekend of any streaming movie in 2021 so far, and the No. 1 weekend of any streaming movie in the past 12 months in the wake of the pandemic according to Amazon. The Coming to America sequel starring Eddie Murphy was picked up by the streaming service for 125 million dollars in 2020.

In a statement released by Amazon, Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios said, “The Zamunda Royal family has arrived and audiences around the globe welcomed them enthusiastically! The premiere of Coming 2 America has far exceeded any of our wildest expectations. It’s clear an entire new generation of fans have joined the enormous loyal fanbase who already adored the magical world created by global phenom Eddie Murphy, the incredibly talented filmmaking team and the hilarious, all-star cast of existing and newly-cemented legends. Coming 2 America is the perfectly fun, celebratory, escapist, feel-good comedy movie that worldwide audiences needed.”

Amazon has not released the numbers but the streamer boasts 150 million global subscribers.

Also see Rhythms of Zamuda featuring an array of African artists.

Meanwhile, back at home, Kenyans were very happy to see their flag featured in the movie. Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler), the King’s long-lost son is spotted wearing the flag as he embarks on his journey to become the King’s heir.

Despite the movie containing false African stereotypes, many Kenyans were just happy to be represented.

Coming 2 America is a terrible movie just like the first one. It is full of stereotypes but, Jermaine Fowler playing the new Prince of Zamunda did wear a KENYAN FLAG on his waist as he went to shave off a lion's whiskers so I guess it is cool? pic.twitter.com/n6b0tOwlPI — Polycarp Hinga® ?? (@PolycarpHinga) March 8, 2021

The movie is currently available to stream worldwide on Amazon Prime.

