Commemoration service for world war soldiers held in Nanyuki

British Army training unit in Kenya (BATUK) held a commemoration service in memory of fallen soldiers during the world war I and II from King’s African Rifles for their sacrifices.

The service which was held at Nanyuki war cemetery brought together the soldiers from the camp led by their commander Colonel Dancun Mann who noted that the service was majorly to pray for all the departed soldiers, members of the armed forces who are in danger, families, friends and leaders.

Colonel Mann said the annual event is held to remember soldiers, sailors and aviators of both Kenya and the united Kingdom who are also on duty to safeguard freedom of others around the world.

Major Taylor noted the sacrifices made by soldiers towards freedoms, Justice and Peace impact individuals, families and generations promoting co-existence.

Retired paramount chief Charles Njuguna said his father took part in the world war and added that the difficulties endured in a foreign land before his return to Kenya brought along freedoms enjoyed today.

He said that his demise in 1960 in worth memories of sacrifice the generations should take in making the world peaceful and habitable.