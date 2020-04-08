Commercial labs ordered to share Covid-19 test results

All private testing facilities are required to share their results with Ministry of Health for monitoring purposes.

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi said she was invoking the Public Health Act to ensure all laboratory facilities comply with the directive to ensure the facilities follow COVID-19 testing protocols.

She said the government is the custodian of all data and information related to Covid-19 which is a public health issue hence it was mandatory for results to be shared.

“All private testing facilities, as a matter of law and i lie with the Public Health Act, must share a report of their results with the Ministry of Health for purposes of record keeping and monitoring”,.

Institutions wishing to conduct private testing for their staff are required to liaise with the Ministry.

The directive comes in the wake of unconfirmed reports that 17 MPs had tested positive. The CAS said the Ministry of Health was not aware of the status of the legislators since no formal reporting had been done.

Lancet laboratories which has been conducting coronavirus testing services denied the claims that the MPs allegedly tested at the facility had tested positive.

“Our attention has been drawn to the information circulating in the media about the recent testing for COVID-19 at Parliament grounds… The purported information circulating in the media about COVID-19 confirmed cases at Parliament is incorrect, misleading and should be disregarded,” reads the statement by the facility.

The Senate’s adhoc committee on Coronavirus also dismissed the media reports and cautioned media and social media users against spreading fake news.

As of Tuesday, Kenya had so far recorded 179 confirmed cases after seven more people tested positive for the virus.

Speaking during the daily briefing at Afya House, the CAS said all those who tested positive were Kenyans with travel history.

“In the last 24 hours we have tested 305 people and 7 tested positive. All 7 are Kenyans. 5 from Nairobi 1 from Mombasa and 1 from Uasin Gishu,” she said.

The Ministry of Health has further announced new measures that require salon and barbershop operators to wear masks when attending to clients, have hand sanitizers and continue social distancing.

”All salon and barber shop operators will be required to wear masks and the number of clients in salons and barbershops will be limited to a number that will be announced later. Basic hygiene must be adhered to such as providing hand sanitizers to the clients” she stated.

Home based care

She said the Covid-19 taskforce had developed home based care protocols for patients with mild symptoms which were awaiting validation from WHO.

Majority of the cases are mild except one patient who is critical while another who was on a ventilator in the ICU has been moved to the general ward after his health improved.

Two more people have been discharged bringing the number of those who have recovered to nine.

Dr Mwangangi while hailing partners and Kenyans who have come out to supplement government’s efforts in the fight against the pandemic, appealed to Kenyans with oxygen cylinders not in use to donate them for purposes of boosting their capacity in preparedness for any worse situation.