Commissioner Juliana Cherera elected as IEBC Vice Chair

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced Commissioner Juliana Whonge Cherera as the new vice Chairperson.

In a statement on Wednesday, IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati said Cherera was unanimously elected in a plenary meeting held at the Commission’s boardroom on Tuesday 14th September 2021.

“The commission takes this opportunity to congratulate Commissioner Cherera on her appointment,” he said.

Chebukati in addition assured all stakeholders and the public in general of its commitment to delivering a free fair and credible 2022 General election that meets the democratic aspirations of the people of Kenya.

Cherera was appointed to the electoral body by President Uhuru Kenyatta alongside Francis Mathenge, Irene Masit and Justus Abonyo to serve as IEBC commissioners for a period of six years.

Prior to joining the IEBC, she was Chief Officer in the office of the Governor in Mombasa County. She is also a teacher by profession.

She takes over from Consolata Nkatha who deputized Chairman Wafula Chebukati until April 2018, when she tendered her resignation alongside commissioners Margaret Mwachanya and Paul Kurgat.

Nkatha, Kurgat and Mwanchanya were later appointed by the Head of State in October 2020 as deputy heads of mission in Rome (Italy), Moscow (Russia) and Islamabad (Pakistan) respectively.