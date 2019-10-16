Commissions and independent bodies asked to use resources available

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked constitutional commissions and independent bodies to perform their mandate diligently.

He noted Kenyans expect value from those offices, and no form of scapegoating would be allowed.

“You have no reason of not meeting the expectations of Kenyans; the three arms of the Government, too, have to appropriate their functions to their optimal,” said the Head of State.

He said sufficient resources availed, the autonomy and zero controls from the Government had created fertile ground for the various Commissions and independent offices to flourish.

The President asked them to use maximum use of the resources available by “doing more for less”.

“Resources are limited with competing needs; we must therefore be innovative and creative by using technology and create synergy,” he noted in a speech read on his behalf by Deputy President William Ruto on Wednesday during the 8th Annual Congress of the Forum of Chairs of Constitutional Commissions and Independent Offices in Kericho County.

In bringing into being the new Constitution, the President said Kenyans had to themselves and to future generations a bold and dynamic supreme law, fit for purpose to serve as both the foundation and the springboard for a more just, equitable and prosperous nation.

President Kenyatta said the Forums had accorded Kenyans an opportunity to appraise the performance and strategic direction of institutions, nine years after the promulgation of the Constitution.

However, Mr Kenyatta noted that the overriding purpose of such appraisals were not to blame one another.

“But rather, the examinations are meant to give credit where due while at the same time encouraging better performance and results in any areas where a Commission may have fallen short of the expectations of Kenyans as codified in the Constitution,” explained the President.

Dr Ruto lauded the contribution of the independent commissions in fostering Kenya’s democratic growth, adding that they had been instrumental in guiding the implementation of Chapter 11 of the Constitution.

The Deputy President further asked the various Commissions to build collaborations “to build stronger democratic institutions that can continue to withstand the test of time”.

“Besides the collaborations, I urge you to be active participants in the national conversation, and give guidance and insight on the major legal, governance and constitutional issues of the day,” argued Dr Ruto.

Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony, Deputy Governor Susan Kikwai, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, Ainamoi MP Sylvanus Maritim, Central Imenti MP Moses Kirima and Belgut MP Nelson Koech.