Commitment and dedication as 30 young Kenyans join President’s Award Scheme

A group of thirty young Kenyans drawn from secondary schools and universities and residing in Ruiru constituency have embarked on a journey to attain the bronze level of the president’s award scheme.

The group targets to spend two days hiking and bush trekking across the vast Tatu city property, an adventurous journey which is part of the mandatory 4 levels for one to attain the bronze medal. The programme targets four Sections including Service, Adventurous Journey, Skills and Physical Recreation.

The group was flagged off by Ruiru deputy county commissioner Geoffrey Githinji, world visually impaired marathon champion Henry Wanyoike and Presidents Award Africa region director, Edwin Kimani.

In Kenya, the Award was introduced in 1966 with Kenya’s first President the Late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta becoming its first Patron and chief trustee. The Award has over the years extended its reach impacting the lives of nearly half a million people.

Currently, there are over 40,000 young people participating in the Award in over 750 schools, Universities, Middle level Colleges, Youth groups, rehabilitation centres and open Award Centres across the country.

According to African region President’s Award scheme director Edwin Kimani, the programme was started during the world war era where many youths were affected similar to the current Covid-19 pandemic where many young people have been adversely affected.